College track & field update: Kiana Brokaw, Lexi Bohms set school records for Sauk Valley

Former Princeton High School athletes Kiana Brokaw (left) and Lexi Bohms set school records for the Sauk Valley College track team Saturday in Rock Island. (Photos provided by Sauk Valley)

Two Bureau County athletes set school records for the Sauk Valley track & field team in Saturday’s 80th Augustana’s Viking Olympics in Rock Island.

Kiana Brokaw of Princeton broke the 5,000-meter record with a time of 21:52.7 and former Princeton High School teammate Lexi Bohms of Malden established the new record in the 1,500 at 5:28.44.

Sauk has been a landing area for Bureau County athletes a list including Jillian Hulsing, Elijah House, Eli Attig and Payton Walowski of Bureau Valley and Lexi Bohms of Malden.

Last week at North Central College, House took part in Sauk’s the 4x400 relay which smashed the school record (3:24.55) with their third-place finish.

Bureau Valley alum Nick Hartz has taken over as head Sauk track coach and has coached cross country the past eight seasons. He is a computer teacher at Bureau Valley Junior High.

Foes throws for ISU: Morgan Foes, who became the first Princeton girl to medal in both the shot put and discus, is a freshman member of the track team at Illinois State. She placed sixth (130-1) in the discus in the recent Redbird Challenge. She is also throwing the shot and hammer for the Redbirds.

Loftus runs for UIS: Former Ohio High School standout Brock Loftus is a junior in his first season running for the University of Illinois at Springfield. Loftus and three teammates are ranked as a squad in 10th place in all of NCAA Division II for the 10K after racing at the Washington University Distance Carnival in St. Louis on Friday.

Loftus ran a 31:30.61, shaving off 1:27 for a new outdoor PR Friday night.