Central Intermediate School students in Ottawa to host entrepreneurs sale

Fifth- and sixth-grade students from Central Intermediate School in Ottawa will host a sale event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 16, as part of their participation in the Lemonade Day My Way after-school entrepreneurship program.

The program provides students with hands-on experience in starting a business, from developing a product to managing finances and marketing program provides students with hands-on experience in starting a business, from developing a product to managing finances and marketing.

Jason Garner, a fifth grade teacher at Central Intermediate School, has been working closely with the students throughout the program.

“The students have been excited to learn about business and apply their knowledge to real-world projects,” Garner said in a news release.

The event is open to the public, and the community is encouraged to attend and support the students. Prices will range from $1 to $5.