Today’s Bureau County cancellations and postponements due to the cold include:

*The Newman at Princeton boys tennis match, ppd. to April 21

*The Newman at Princeton softball game, ppd. to April 22

*The Newman at Princeton baseball game, ppd. to April 29

*The Bureau Valley/St. Bede JV softball and varsity softball games at St. Bede

*The coed Bureau Valley track & field meet at Bureau Valley

*The Bureau Valley JV baseball game vs. West Central

*Annawan-Wethersfield at Marquette softball