Princeton Junior Women’s Club plant Pinwheel Garden for Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month

Members of the General Federation of Women’s Clubs Illinois Princeton Junior Woman’s Club gathered at the corner of Main Street and Elm Place on April 3 to plant a Pinwheel Garden in recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month. (Photo provided by Cheryl Galor)

Throughout April, blue pinwheels will serve as a powerful symbol of support and a reminder of the importance of preventing child abuse and neglect.

This initiative is part of a statewide and national effort by the GFWC, as members across the country unite to bring awareness to this critical issue. The pinwheels will remain on display throughout April, inviting the community to reflect, learn and take action.

In partnership with Prevent Child Abuse-Illinois, the Princeton Junior Woman’s Club is committed to building awareness, providing education and inspiring hope to help protect children in Illinois and beyond.

The GFWC is a global network of local women’s clubs dedicated to strengthening communities through volunteer service. With 60,000-plus members in clubs across every U.S. state and more than a dozen countries, GFWC members lead initiatives supporting the arts, environmental preservation, education, health, civic engagement and global peace.

The GFWC IL Princeton Junior Woman’s Club welcomes new members and guests who are passionate about making a difference. To learn more or get involved, contact Trisha at 815-303-0896 or email PrincetonJuniors@gmail.com.