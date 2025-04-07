La Salle County Health Department recognizes National Public Health Week

The La Salle County Health Department is joining communities across the U.S. in recognizing National Public Health Week from April 7-13.
The department’s theme, “It Starts Here,” highlights the importance of public health efforts in protecting and promoting the well-being of individuals and communities.
The La Salle County Health Department has been providing clinical and environmental services for more than 38 years.
Programs they offer include immunizations, maternal and child health services and food safety education, among other services.
The department also offers a range of services like breast and cervical cancer screenings, pregnancy testing, blood pressure monitoring and STI testing.
In recognition of National Public Health Week, the department will share continually public health tips and highlight its programs throughout the month.
For more information on available services, residents are encouraged to contact the Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit their website at https://www.lasallecountyil.gov. The office is located at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa.
Programs and services the Health Department offers on a regular basis
- Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program – The IBCC Program provides education on women’s health with an emphasis on breast and cervical health. Mammograms, Pap Smears and diagnostic screenings are provided at no charge to all women ages 21—64, who are uninsured, underinsured, or have a high deductible. The IBCCP staff are available to answer eligibility questions and enroll qualified women.
- Women, Infants, and Children (WIC)- The mission of the La Salle County WIC program is to improve the health status of women, infants and children; to reduce the incidence of infant mortality, premature births and low birth weights; and to aid in the development of children. This program serves income eligible pregnant, post-partum, breastfeeding women, infants, and children up to age five years. The WIC program provides health screening, nutrition education and counseling, and supplemental foods including formula for infants. Evening appointments are offered the first Monday, third Wednesday, and second Thursday of every month.
- Family Case Management Program provides outreach, comprehensive case management, and support services to prenatal women, infants and children. The primary objective of the program is to reduce infant mortality by ensuring early and consistent prenatal care for women throughout their pregnancy. Education on a healthy pregnancy is ongoing and individually structured to meet the needs of the client. After the baby is born, FCM staff assure that the infants and children are receiving periodic well baby/child check-ups and immunizations.
- Low-Cost Pregnancy Testing is available on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Childhood Blood Lead levels can cause permanent neurological damage in children and to fetuses in pregnant moms. The Personal Health division staff offer blood lead level screenings to clients in all of our programs who are eligible for testing. Clients with confirmed elevated blood lead levels will also be offered case management services, home inspections, and necessary referrals. Clients will be required to bring their insurance card for billing purposes (no insurance, low-cost option offered). Appointments are encouraged; however, they are not required.
- The Blood Pressure Monitoring Program is open to anyone wants their blood pressure checked and is followed up with education on control measures including nutrition, physical activity, smoking cessation and prescription medications. The program operates on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) testing includes HIV, Syphilis, Hepatitis C, Chlamydia and Gonorrhea. If you feel you should be tested or have questions regarding your risk factors, our communicable disease nurse is available to answer questions in a confidential setting. A reactive result on an HIV, Syphilis, or Hepatitis C screening test, will need a confirmatory test. Appointments are encouraged.
- Childhood and adult immunizations Stay up-to-date on getting recommended vaccines. Low cost or insurance billing options available. Call the Health Department to schedule an appointment. (Includes RSV and COVID-19 vaccinations)
- Flu Vaccinations are available at the Health Department on a walk-in basis Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Foreign Travel Recommendations La Salle County residents anticipating foreign travel are advised to contact La Salle County Health Department for recommendations on international travel. Residents will be provided with detailed information specific to their region of travel. This includes vaccine recommendations, which La Salle County Health Department offers. Excludes yellow fever.
- Food Sanitation Program the goal of this program is the reduction of foodborne illness through education to food service operators and consumers regarding safe food handling practices. All food service establishments are classified into risk categories based upon the type of menu served, the type of population served, the amount of food handling and/or the procedures of food handling being performed. Food establishments are inspected to ensure compliance with food safety rules and regulations.
- Cottage Food Operations to operate as a cottage food operation, you must register with the local health department where you reside. Contact our Environmental Health Division to learn more about how to start a cottage food business in your home, find out which food are allowed to be produced and packaged, where you can sell your food and how to get registered.