La Salle County Health Department recognizes National Public Health Week

The La Salle County Health Department is joining communities across the U.S. in recognizing National Public Health Week from April 7-13. (Tom Sistak for Shaw Local)

The La Salle County Health Department is joining communities across the U.S. in recognizing National Public Health Week from April 7-13.

The department’s theme, “It Starts Here,” highlights the importance of public health efforts in protecting and promoting the well-being of individuals and communities.

The La Salle County Health Department has been providing clinical and environmental services for more than 38 years.

Programs they offer include immunizations, maternal and child health services and food safety education, among other services.

The department also offers a range of services like breast and cervical cancer screenings, pregnancy testing, blood pressure monitoring and STI testing.

In recognition of National Public Health Week, the department will share continually public health tips and highlight its programs throughout the month.

For more information on available services, residents are encouraged to contact the Health Department at 815-433-3366 or visit their website at https://www.lasallecountyil.gov. The office is located at 717 Etna Road, Ottawa.

Programs and services the Health Department offers on a regular basis