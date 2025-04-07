Friends of the Hennepin Canal to trek from Lock 21 to Bridge 15 on monthly hike

This month’s Friends of the Hennepin Canal hike will be from Lock 21 to Bridge 15. This portion of the hike is 5.4 miles in length and has been named the “raccoon.” (Derek Barichello)

Hikers will meet at Bridge 15 (Sheffield Visitor’s Center west parking lot) at 1:30 p.m., where the group will be shuttled to Lock 21 to begin the hike. The Hennepin Canal Parkway Visitor Center is located just west off of Route 40, south of Interstate 80 (exit 54) and north of the U.S. routes 6/34 and Route 40 intersection.

Participants do not need to be a member of the Friends of the Hennepin Canal to participate and there is no fee for the hike. Dress weather appropriately. If the hike needs to cancel because of inclement weather, a notice will be posted on the Friends of the Hennepin Canal’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact the Friends of the Hennepin Canal at hikes@friends-hennepin-canal.org.