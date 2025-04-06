Granville United Church of Christ announces Holy Week schedule

Holy Week is observed the last week of Lent, and is a time when Christians commemorate the events leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion and resurrection. (PCR file)

Regardless of religious persuasion or belief, Holy Week can be a time for journeying from a sense of hopelessness to a realization of newness in life. Every person experiences some level of brokenness, pain, loss or dramatic change in their life. Coupled with a wider environment of instability and rapid change, one can feel hopeless and discouraged in realizing inner stability, joy and peace of mind.

After the retirement of its pastor of 20 years, the Granville United Church of Christ is in a transitional period while searching for a new full-time pastor.

Putnam County churches offer such experiences, and the Rev. Janice L. Ringenberg, a retired ordained United Methodist minister, will engage all who come to the UCC church through Holy Week, April 13 to 20.

10 a.m. Palm Sunday, April 13: The recorded story of Jesus found in the Bible (Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John) dedicates a significant amount of writing to this one week of Jesus’ life, which begins on Palm Sunday, marking Jesus’ triumphal entry into Jerusalem.

6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday, April 17: This service commemorates the Last Supper, where Jesus shared a meal and communion with the disciples.

10 a.m. to noon, and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Good Friday: A sacred space to remember Christ’s sacrifice. 6:30 p.m. Tenebrae Service: Service includes scripture readings that recount the events of Jesus’ last days, from the Last Supper to his burial. Music and the gradual extinguishing of candles will help symbolize the darkness surrounding Jesus’ death.

10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday, April 20: Celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ.