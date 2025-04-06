Fulmer receives No. 1 sales associate award in Illinois from Coldwell Banker national

Wendy Fulmer of Coldwell Banker Today’s Realtors, LLC in Peru, received the Number One Sales Associate of the State of Illinois for Units Sold from Coldwell Banker national. (Photo provided by Thomas Guttilla)

Wendy Fulmer of Coldwell Banker Today’s Realtors, LLC in Peru, received the Number One Sales Associate of the State of Illinois for Units Sold from Coldwell Banker national.

This accomplishment was a result of 25 years of outstanding service to Illinois Valley home sellers and buyers.

“Wendy exemplifies the hard work and selfless dedication that makes a real estate champion,” said Heidi Huber, the owner and managing broker of Coldwell Banker Today’s Realtors. “We are proud to have her on our excellent team of real estate professionals.”

Fulmer can be reached regarding your real estate needs at the Coldwell Banker Today’s Realtors office at 2409 Fourth St. Peru or emailed at wfulmer@live.com.