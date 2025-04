Tiskilwa Historical Society invites the community to an entertaining and enlightening evening at 7 p.m. Monday, April 14, as Tricia Kelly portrays the plucky Nellie Bly, a journalist who famously completed a 72-day trip around the world in 1891-1892. (Photo provided by Cecille Gerber)

Nellie surprised people in numerous other ways, too, with her investigative reporting and business acumen. All programs at Tiskilwa’s Museum on Main are free of charge and open to the public. It is located at 110 E. Main St.