Historian Jim Gibbons will present The Great Depression, starting in 1929 and ending during the war years of the 1940s.

Gibbons will take patrons through the Roaring 20s, the Stock Market Crash of 1929 and then into the 1930s and Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal program.

The program is 12:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the Standard library, 128 First St.