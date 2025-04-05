Marseilles addresses residents’ safety concerns in Timbers Edge Subdivision

Marseilles City Council addressed concerns from residents of the Timbers Edge Subdivision after hearing of concerns about the increasing number of abandoned, boarded-up and demolished homes in the area. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Concerns raised by Marseilles residents about the current state of Timbers Edge subdivision were addressed by Marseilles City Council during its regular meeting this week.

Joe and Susanne Spreitzer, residents of the subdivision, sent an email to Streets Commissioner Michael Scheib expressing concerns about the growing number of abandoned, boarded-up and demolished homes in the area.

The couple expressed fear for their safety, noting the empty properties attracted unwanted visitors, looters and increased traffic, making the neighborhood feel unsafe.

“We understand that change is happening, but in the meantime, we need support,” the email read. “Maintaining or increasing security patrols and implementing measures to keep the remaining homes in good condition would help protect those of us still here.”

In response, Public Health and Safety Commissioner Melissa Small assured residents the city has already taken action to address the situation.

Small confirmed she has heard of concerns from residents in the area and additional Marseilles police patrols had been implemented around the clock in the affected area to increase security.

“We have had extra patrols out there 24 hours a day, and at this point, that’s all we can do,” Small said. “The officers are out there multiple times a day, addressing any issues that come up.”

Small also mentioned the city has also been in contact with other organizations and residents with continued vigilance in maintaining the safety of the neighborhood.