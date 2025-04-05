IVCC to host annual SciFest on April 11 featuring new demonstrations

Donovan Maltas demonstrates weight distribution using a pulley system with bowling balls on Friday, April 19, 2024, at Illinois Valley Community College's SciFest in Oglesby. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Illinois Valley Community College’s annual SciFest on Friday April 11, will mix classic favorites with some fresh demonstrations that harness earth, air, water and fire to create jaw-dropping effects.

“SciFest is a family-friendly event and a great place for building common shared memories, watching kids be fascinated by science and asking questions,” IVCC science professor and organizer Matthew Johll said.

The two-hour event is open to the public free of admission starting at 7 p.m. in the Gym on IVCC’s main Oglesby campus.

Demonstration highlights include an augmented-reality sandbox that creates topographical maps in front of your eyes, a flame (or Ruben’s) tube that transforms soundwaves into dancing flames, a bed of nails and a vortex cannon that shoots smoke rings 30 feet across the gym.

Dozens of interactive stations will also be set up around the gym. Many of the experiments incorporate common household materials to illustrate scientific principles, with astonishing results.

While the main stage demonstrations are performed by experts, there is no shortage of opportunities for the audience to get their hands dirty in fun and safe ways. There are even take-home experiments, like miniature cup-sized versions of the vortex cannon and grow-your-own crystal kits, according to the news release.

“We always try to keep the lineup fresh by featuring classic demonstrations but challenging students to come up with new ones as well,” Johll said.

Science students, Chem & STEM Club members, club alumni, and teachers from IVCC and area high schools volunteer to develop and perform all experiments at the event. Many of the alumni remember coming to their first SciFest as schoolchildren.

Johll never tires of watching the reactions of the children – and the adults who accompany them.

“What is neat is that you see kids who just become so fascinated they keep coming back to a table again and again because the experiment amazed them so much, they had to do it again,” Johll said.