Deer Park Grade School announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. (Provided)

Deer Park Grade School in rural La Salle County announced its honor roll for the third quarter of the 2024-2025 school year. * - indicates high honor roll.

Fifth grade

Collin Bell*, Grayson Bruce*, Megan Landrum*, Sean Woods*

Sixth grade

Alyssa Bell*, Zoey Dauber*, Aaron Kerestes*, Ainslee Snook*, Savannah Thomas*

Seventh grade

Mason Collins, Alexis Justus, John Landrum*, Emma Lukach

Eighth grade

Wyatt Dauber*, Giovanni Eggersdorfer*, Malachi Mitchell, Michael Polich, Isaac Valencia