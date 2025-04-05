April 05, 2025
Bureau County Fairgrounds to host Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show and Flea Market

By Derek Barichello
Bureau County Fairgrounds in Princeton will host its annual Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Show and Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 12. (Earleen Hinton)

Admission is free. All three buildings at the fairgrounds will be full, with more than 150 tables of spring decor, Easter presents and handmade craft items, among other items. Vendors will be setting up outside too. All of the inside spaces are sold out but there still is room for outdoor vendors.

See the Bureau County Fair Facebook page or bureaucountyfair.com for more information.

