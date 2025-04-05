April 05, 2025
Buda church to host Good Friday service

Speaker to explain significance of Passover

By Derek Barichello
With Palm Sunday on April 1, the Christian church enters into what is considered the most holy week of the year, the week that marks the passion and death of Jesus Christ in the days leading up to Easter Sunday, April 8, when Christians celebrate the resurrection of the Messiah.

Bunker Hill Church invites the community to a Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 18, featuring special guest speaker Ryan Karp, vice president of Chosen People Ministries. (Photo provided)

Bunker Hill Church invites the community to a Good Friday Service at 6 p.m. Friday, April 18, featuring special guest speaker Ryan Karp, vice president of Chosen People Ministries.

Karp, a Jewish believer in Jesus and an experienced missionary, will share a message titled “Why It’s a Good Friday for the Believer.” He will explain the significance of Passover from both a biblical and Jewish traditional perspective, helping Christians understand how the ancient celebration points directly to the person and work of Jesus Christ. In addition to the spiritual depth of the evening, Karp also will address current events in Israel.

Attendees will gain insight into the spiritual, historical and geopolitical tensions that continue to shape the world – and how Christians can respond with faith and understanding.

“This will be a deeply meaningful service for believers and seekers alike,” Pastor Chantha Chhim said. “Ryan’s perspective helps us see Good Friday not only as a moment of remembrance, but of deep connection between the Old and New Covenants – and the hope we have because of Jesus.”

