Streator chamber to host Clue-themed murder mystery activity April 6 at Silver Fox

The Streator Chamber of Commerce will present Clue, a night of family fun and murder mystery, from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the Silver Fox, 122 N. Park St.

Activities include dinner, games, prizes, entertainment and a silent auction.

Proceeds benefit Chamber programming and the Streator Public Library.

Tables of six players will work together to unravel the clues, interrogate suspects and solve the mystery. Compete against other tables to see who can crack the case in the shortest amount of time.

A grand prize of $600 will be awarded to the fastest-solving table, $300 for second place and $150 for third. Individual prizes will be given, including for best costume.

The event will be catered by The Bullpen, with lasagna, smothered chicken and mashed potatoes, baked cod with rice and all meals will be served with salad, seasonal vegetables and a dinner roll.

Tickets are $40 for an individual, $70 for two or $210 for a team of six. individuals and pairs will be teamed together to form a team of six.