Ottawa Chinese restaurant reopens

Lin Garden in Ottawa reopened Wednesday after a temporary closure.

The restaurant, 305 W. Main St., Ottawa, closed late last week because of a family emergency.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the restaurant was said to be reopening slowly.

“We appreciate your patience as we navigate this situation and ease back into service,” read the post.

