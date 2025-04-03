Streator Fire Capt. Bryan Park to speak about fire safety at April 9 JOY program

The JOY program, a program for men and women 55 and older, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator. The program this month will be given by Streator Fire Capt. Bryan Park, who will speak about fire safety. (J.T. Pedelty)

The JOY program, a program for men and women 55 and older, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 9, at Park Place, 406 E. Hickory St., Streator.

The purpose of this group is to provide programs that are informational and or entertaining. The group intends to provide an opportunity to socialize with old friends and to make some new ones.

The program this month will be given by Streator Fire Capt. Bryan Park, who will speak about fire safety. Dessert will be served following the program. A $5 donation is requested. Make your reservation by calling 815-673-1526 by Monday, April 7.