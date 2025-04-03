2025 BCR Girls track & field previews: State qualifers return for Bureau County teams

Bureau Valley

Coach: Jennifer Backer

Key returners: Libby Endress, so.; Landry Hitzler, sr.; Gemma Moore, so.; Emma Mussche, jr.; Maddie Wetzel, jr.; Carly Wiggim, jr.

New additions: Leah Birdsley, fr.; Caitlyn Egan, fr.; Elise House, fr.; Mya Shipp, fr.

Worthy of note: Wetzell is a returning state qualifier in the 1,600 (5:40.98) and 3,200 (12:14.34) and was sectional champion on her home track and BCR Honor Roll leader in both events. Endress is among the top area returners in the discus and triple jump as is Mussche in the 800 and Moore in mid-distance. Hitzler came over from softball last year and was a big hit in throws and sprints. Mussche ran on the Storm’s state-qualifying 4x400 relay. Wiggim returns in the throws and vault. The freshmen Birdsley, Egan, House and Shipp will boost the Storm’s sprints and jumps. “I look forward to seeing how our new athletes and returners interact with each other with some different events,” Backer said. “Our seniors last year had a lot of sprinting success, and I am hoping that we can tap into that with our incoming freshmen. I also look forward to seeing Maddie Wetzell, Gemma Moore and Emma Mussche continue their successes with their distance and mid-distance.” The Storm graduated state qualifiers Addie Wessel (100 & 300 hurdles) and Lynzie Cady (long jump) and does not bring back one runner from its state 4x100 and 4x200 medal-winning relays either from graduation, transfer or not coming out. ... The Storm will host its first coed meet Monday to kick off the outdoor season.

Princeton

Coach: Pat Hodge

Key returners: Ruby Acker, jr.; Camryn Driscoll, jr.; Payton Frueh, jr.; Keaira Knupp, so.; Natalie Meyer, so.; Josie Sierens, so.; Alexandra Waca, so.; Avery Waca, jr.; Emma Wahlgren, so.; Ashlyn Weber, sr.

New additions: Chloe Moats, fr.; Jocelyn Strouss, fr.; Annie Thompson, fr.

Worthy of note: Graduation took a heavy toll on the Tigresses with the losses of the top two throwers and three of their top four sprinters. The PHS roster is underclass-loaded with 12 sophomores and 11 juniors to back just three upperclassmen. Driscoll is the reigning Three Rivers 400 champion, finishing ninth at state, and added her first Top Times indoor medal this spring. Weber was the conference runner-up in triple jump. Acker (1,600), Knupp (4x200), Meyer (3,200), Sierens (vault/HJ) and Alexandra Waca (3,200) also medaled at conference. The incoming talents of Moats (hurdles/sprints), Strouss (mid distance) and Thompson (vault), who were all IESA state qualifiers, will give PHS a boost. “We should be competitive again this year. We have a pretty strong distance crew returning, which will be added to with a couple of our freshmen. Plus we’ll have two vaulters for the first time in a while,” said Hodge, who starts his 31st year. “I’ve been very impressed so far with the improvement that we’ve seen in our distance group and with our returning sprinters, plus the contributions that our newcomers have made.” ... The Tigresses will open the outdoor season Tuesday, April 8 at Hall.

Princeton junior Camryn Driscoll returns as a state medalist and conference champion in the 400 meters. (Scott Anderson)

St. Bede

Coach: Marty Makransky

Top returners: Lily Bosnich, jr.; Emerald De La Torre, jr.; Grace Millington., sr.; Mackenzie Stanbary. so.; Libby Huffaker, sr.; Savannah Bray, jr.; Maggie Arkins, jr.; Kate Duncan, so.; Kyra Finley, so.; Lily Wray, so.

Key newcomers: Bailey Engels, sr.; Ella Lamboley, so.; Maleigha Trench, so.; Kijah Lucas, fr.; Leah Griggs, fr.; Gabby Martinez, fr.; Areesah Joop, fr.; Allyn Phillips, fr.

Worth noting: The Bruins have a strong core of talent returning from last season. Makransky expects St. Bede to be strong in all three sprints, the 4x200 and 4x400 relays, the 800, the throws and the high jump. “I expect that we can hit qualifying marks in all of these and look to send a good size group to Charleston in May (for state),” Makransky said. Bosnich leads the way for the Bruins as a returning state qualifier in the 300 hurdles (second at state), 100 hurdles (sixth), 200 and 4x100. She will run the 100 and 400 this season. De La Torre, Millington and Stanbary ran at state in the 4x100 last spring. “They look to continue to improve in the sprints and relays,” Makransky said. Bray had a strong indoor season in the shot put, and Makransky expects Huffaker to “have her best year” in the discus. ... The Bruins will open the season Monday, April 7 at Kewanee Wethersfield.

Hall

Coach: Nick Hanck

Top returners: Natalia Zamora, jr.; Laela Shevokas, sr.; Bella Templeton, sr.

Key newcomers: Amanda Manzanares, so.; Sophie Simpson, fr.

Worth noting: Hanck said the Red Devils will be strong in the field events. “Field events are where we will find the majority of our points again this year,” Hanck said. Shevokas returns as a thrower, Templeton is back in the high jump, and Zamora will compete in the hurdles, jumps and sprints. Manzanares also will compete in the hurdles, jumps and sprints, and Simpson will run sprints. “Our goal is to keep improving. As with last year, we are still a young team,” said Hanck, taking note of having nine underclassmen with two seniors and five juniors. ... The Red Devils will open the season at Morrison on Thursday.

Amboy-LaMoille-Ohio

Coach: Michael Robinson

Top returners: Bella Yanos, jr.; Jillian Anderson, jr.; Grace Althaus, sr.; Maddie Althaus, so.; Alexa McKendry, so.

Key newcomers: Olivea Gasper, fr.; Sydney Whelchel, fr.

Worth noting: The Clippers return several state qualifiers in Yanos (long jump) and Anderson (high jump), who tied Amboy’s school record, and three members of their 4x100 relay in Yanos, McKendry and Maddie Althaus. Robinson looks for the three returners and Anderson to make a strong 4x100 this season and Grace and Maddie Althaus, Anderson and Whelchel to form a strong 4x400. Robinson expects Yanos (sprints, LJ), Anderson (HJ, relays), Grace Althaus (sprints, LJ), Maddie Althaus (sprints, relays), McKendry (hurdles) and newcomer Gasper, who was an IESA medalist in shot, hurdles and 4x100 last year, to contend for state berths. “Our goal is to always improve and put ourselves in a good place for contention,” Robinson said. ... The Clippers will open the season Thursday, April 10 at Forreston.

DePue

Coach: John Beatty

Top returner: Sara Aguirre, jr.

Worth noting: DePue restarted its track program last year and now has a veteran coach to lead the way in Beatty, who was the La Salle-Peru girls coach for more than a decade. Aguirre will focus on sprints. “We have small numbers and no track and field facilities,” Beatty said. “Despite the obstacles, we will work hard to live up to our name, Little Giants.”