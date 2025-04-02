Times 2025 girls track preview: 5 to watch

Sandwich’s Sunny Weber runs with a pack in the 2A 3200 run at the IHSA girls state track meet in Charleston last season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Shaylen Quinn

Shaylen Quinn, sr., Ottawa

Quinn was 0.1 seconds away from advancing to state in the 400 last season and has been putting in the work every day to shave off that last bit of time for this year’s sectional meet. She’ll also be part of a 4x200 relay team for the Pirates.

Seneca senior Evelyn O'Connor (Brian Hoxsey)

Evelyn O’Connor, sr., Seneca

O’Connor was a Class 1A state qualifier in the 1,600 last season and finished 11th at the state meet. She is also a key to the Irish 4x400 and 4x800 relays team that also advanced to the state meet. At the recent Indoor Top Times meet, O’Connor was 10th in the 800, 15th in the 1,600 and helped the 4X800 relay squad place 5th.

Sandwich junior Sunny Weber (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Sunny Weber, jr., Sandwich

Weber continues to scale greater heights. The Class 2A champion in the 3,200 and runner-up in the 1,600 last spring is coming off a cross country season in which she won the state championship and set a new 3-mile school record. She ran a career-best 10:10.07 3,200 and ran a 4:50 1,600 at the Illinois Indoor Championships.

Somonauk's Alexis Punsalan

Alexis Punsalan, fr., Somonauk

Punsalan finished third in the pole vault at the Seneca Sectional to become a Class 1A state qualifier and finished 11th at the state meet last season. She also advanced to state in the 200. At the recent Indoor Top Times meet she won the pole vault, soaring over 3.61 meters.

Newark's Tess Carlson (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Tess Carlson, sr., Newark

Carlson last year placed seventh in the pole vault at state. She recently tied for third in the pole vault at the Illinois Top Times meet in the indoor season. She is also part of the Norsemen’s 4x200 relay that placed fifth at state last year.