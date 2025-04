Ronnie Dunn, left, and Kix Brooks accept the award for vocal duo of the year during the 58th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV) (George Walker IV/George Walker IV/Invision/AP)

Dani Holland interviewed Ira Dean, former Trick Pony member, now a solo artist in country music. He’s on tour with Brooks and Dunn right now. Ira is on tour with them playing bass guitar and singing backup vocals. The concert is this Saturday night at the Peoria Civic Center.

