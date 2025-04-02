Marseilles Public Library announces April events

The Marseilles Public Library announced a variety of events for the month of April, offering activities for all ages. The library is located at 155 E. Bluff St. (Photo provided by Marseilles Public Library)

The Marseilles Public Library announced a variety of events for the month of April, offering activities for all ages. The library is located at 155 E. Bluff St.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3: Crafternoon. School-aged children are invited to come by for a fun crafting session.

Starting Monday, April 6 through Saturday, May 10: Library Vacation Road Trip. Join the library in a fun road trip adventure! Visit all participating libraries and get a stamp in your passport.

10 a.m. Monday, April 9: Preschool Story Time. Miss Becky will lead a special story time focused on manners, followed by a craft and a light snack.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10: Crafternoon. School-aged children are invited to make a craft of their choice and enjoy a small snack.

10 a.m. Saturday, April 12: Adventurers Club. Junior high and high school students are invited to join the Adventurers Club for an exciting and engaging event. A small snack will be provided.

5 p.m. Monday, April 14: Library Board Meeting. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the library’s operations and future plans.

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 16: Preschool Story Time. Miss Becky will read Easter-themed stories, followed by a craft and a snack.

3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 17: Crafternoon. Children are encouraged to use their creativity for another crafting session, with a snack provided.

Friday, April 18: Closed for Good Friday.

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 23: Preschool Story Time. Celebrate Earth Day with Miss Becky! Kids will enjoy learning about Earth Day, creating a craft, and having a snack.

3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24: Crafternoon. School-aged children are invited to join in on more crafting fun.

10 a.m. Wednesday, April 30: Preschool Story Time. Join Miss Becky for another fun-filled story time with a craft and snack.

To attend any of these events, register ahead of time by calling the Marseilles Public Library at 815-795-4437.