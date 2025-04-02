Marseilles Public Library announces April events

The Marseilles Public Library announced a variety of events for the month of April, offering activities for all ages. The library is located at 155 E. Bluff St.
3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3: Crafternoon. School-aged children are invited to come by for a fun crafting session.
Starting Monday, April 6 through Saturday, May 10: Library Vacation Road Trip. Join the library in a fun road trip adventure! Visit all participating libraries and get a stamp in your passport.
10 a.m. Monday, April 9: Preschool Story Time. Miss Becky will lead a special story time focused on manners, followed by a craft and a light snack.
3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10: Crafternoon. School-aged children are invited to make a craft of their choice and enjoy a small snack.
10 a.m. Saturday, April 12: Adventurers Club. Junior high and high school students are invited to join the Adventurers Club for an exciting and engaging event. A small snack will be provided.
5 p.m. Monday, April 14: Library Board Meeting. The public is welcome to attend and learn more about the library’s operations and future plans.
10 a.m. Wednesday, April 16: Preschool Story Time. Miss Becky will read Easter-themed stories, followed by a craft and a snack.
3:45 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 17: Crafternoon. Children are encouraged to use their creativity for another crafting session, with a snack provided.
Friday, April 18: Closed for Good Friday.
10 a.m. Wednesday, April 23: Preschool Story Time. Celebrate Earth Day with Miss Becky! Kids will enjoy learning about Earth Day, creating a craft, and having a snack.
3:45 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, April 24: Crafternoon. School-aged children are invited to join in on more crafting fun.
10 a.m. Wednesday, April 30: Preschool Story Time. Join Miss Becky for another fun-filled story time with a craft and snack.
To attend any of these events, register ahead of time by calling the Marseilles Public Library at 815-795-4437.