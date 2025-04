Hall High School students rehearse "Madlibs, the Adjective Musical." The performance is scheduled April 4-6 at the high school's auditorium. (Photo provided by Jen Heredia Studio)

Hall High School students will present “Madlibs Live, The Adjective Musical,” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 4, and Saturday, April 5, as well as 2 p.m. Sunday, April 6, at the school’s auditorium.

The musical is directed by Megan Zomboracz and produced by Robert Malerk.

Buy tickets at hallhighschool.ludus.com or at the door (cash only). Cost is $12 for adults and $10 for students/seniors. It is general admission.