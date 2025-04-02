BV’s Logan Philhower throws no-hitter against Mendota: Tuesday’s BCR roundup

Baseball

Bureau Valley 14, Mendota 0 (5): The Storm rode the no-hitting of junior right-hander Logan Philhower with some big bats to a nonconference victory over former Three Rivers rival at Mendota on Tuesday.

Philhower fanned 12 over five innings with the only Trojan baserunner reaching by walk in the second inning.

The Storm broke the game open with four runs each in the second and third innings before adding six in the top of the fifth inning.

BV banged out nine hits, led by Elijah Endress (RBI), Landen Birdsley (2 RBIs) and Philhower (2B, 2 RBIs) with two each. Blake Foster went 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs and Bryce Helms also drove in two runs.

St. Bede 3, El Paso-Gridley 2: Carson Riva singled in the bottom of the seventh inning to score Geno Dinges for a walkoff nonconference victory Tuesday at the Academy.

It was the Bruins’ second walk-off win in as many days.

Riva and Dinges each ahd two hits and two runs scored. Gus Burr had a run and an RBI for the Bruins (8-0).

Ranbir Saini earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of Gino Ferrari, allowing up one hit with three strikeouts and no walks.

Boys track & field

At Sterling: Bureau Valley placed fourth and Princeton sixth among 12 teams at the Rosenberry Invite at the Westwood Complex.

Kewanee won with 88 points with BV (52) in fourth, Princeton (35) sixth, Hall (23) eighth, Amboy (21) tied for ninth and St. Bede (12) 11th.

Andrew Roth placed second in the 60-meter hurdles (8.93), Landson Hulsing was third in the shot (44-8) and fourth (5-9 3/4) in high jump, Justin Moon was third (39-1) in triple jump for BV, while the Storm 4x800 relay of Nathan Siri, Adrian Gallardo, Alex Gallardo and Maddox Moore took second in 9:10.05.

Also for BV, freshman Keenyn Richter was third in the 400 (54.79) and fourth (19-4) in long jump and 200 (24.62).

For the Tigers, Ian Morris placed second in the shot put with a throw of 45-2 1/2 and the 4x400 relay of Casey Etheridge, Deacon Gutshall, Gavin Lanham and Ayden Agushi was second in 3:49.67.

Hall’s Jeremy Smith was runner-up (40-11) and Ryan Bosi fourth (38-10 1/2) in the triple jump while Joseph Perez took third (5-9 3/4) in the high jump.

St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic won the 60 hurdles (8.86).

Amboy’s Joel Billhorn won the 400 (53 seconds) and was third in the 200 (24.06) and