Tigers from Sherrard, Princeton battling it out atop Three Rivers All-Sports Race

It’s nearly a dead heat between the two Tigers in the 2024-25 BCR Three Rivers All-Sports Race through the winter season.

Two-time winner Sherrard has scored 54 points, holding a 1-point lead over the Tigers of Princeton (53) for first. Riverdale, which won its first BCR Three Rivers Conference All-Sports Championship in 2023-24, stands third at 51.5.

The Sherrard Tigers gained first-place finishes in both boys and girls basketball this winter. They also swept the boys and girls cross country championships in the fall.

The Princeton Tigers added the Three Rivers wrestling championship and shared the Three Rivers East girls basketball crown with Kewanee.

Princeton has never won the Three Rivers All-Sports championship in the previous seven years it has been held.

Princeton and Sherrard battled in a Three Rivers crossover this season. The Tigresses won 55-45. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Hall (26.5) stands 10th and and Mendota (26) is 11th.

Each school is awarded points for its finishes based on the number of teams in that sport. Most sports are split by divisions, rewarding a first-place finish with six points, a second-place finish with five points, etc. A first-place finish in sports with a full conference nets 12 points.

There will be five more conference sports contested in the spring.

This is the eighth year the BCR Three Rivers Conference All-Sports Championship has been rewarded, with two years (2019-20/2020-21) lost to COVID-19.

Rockridge won the first championship in 2015-16 followed by a two-year run by Newman (2016-17, 2017-18), Orion in 2018-19 and Sherrard in 2021-22 and 2022-23.

A look at the current 2024-25 standings