Streator Elementary Board says negotiations with union productive Tuesday

The Streator Elementary Board of Education announced Tuesday negotiations with the Streator Education Association aren’t quite there, but it is hopeful a deal is on the horizon.

The two sides met for more than 7 hours Tuesday in an attempt to reach a fair contract, according to the board.

“We were buoyed by the progress made at (Tuesday’s) meeting,” said Board President Angela Risley in a statement. “The Association seems to have a new understanding and appreciation of the financial constraints the board is operating within.”

The Board anticipates another upcoming negotiation session to receive a response to the Board’s latest offer.

The Streator Education Association recently gave notice of its intent to strike. The notice means that the union may strike any time beginning April 1.

The teachers and support staff union voted in January to start the 45-day clock on a potential strike. In February, the SEA initiated the public posting process, which is a prerequisite to a strike. As part of this process, the association and the board were required to submit their public posting documents to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.