OSF St. Clare in Princeton to offer life-saving training courses

OSF HealthCare St. Clare Medical Center is offering essential training courses to equip individuals with life-saving skills, including suicide prevention and CPR certification. All courses are offered at OSF St. Clare, 530 Park Ave. E. in Princeton.
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 10: LivingWorks safeTALK: Suicide Awareness and Intervention. Multipurpose Room, fourth floor. Learn to recognize signs of suicidal thoughts, engage in meaningful conversations and connect individuals to support. This is a free course complimentary of OSF HealthCare Foundation. Register online or email Stefanie Morris at stefanie.morris@osfhealthcare.org.
5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, April 14: American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS) Course. White Oak Conference Room, third floor. Training for health care professionals on high-quality compressions, AED use and more. The cost is $50. To register, email Debi Johnson at diaperduty@hotmail.com.
Noon to 3 p.m. Wednesay, April 16: American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR/AED Course. White Oak Conference Room, third floor. Designed for non-health care professionals to learn CPR, choking response and AED use. The cost is $50. Certification valid for two years. Email Morris for details.
8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 8-9: LivingWorks ASIST: Suicide Intervention Training. White Oak Conference Room, third floor. A two-day interactive workshop co-hosted by OSF and ICAHN, providing hands-on suicide intervention training. The cost is $75. Contact Morris for more information.
OSF St. Clare encourages community members to participate in these courses and help create a safer environment. Find out more about these and other upcoming events at osfhealthcare.org/events.