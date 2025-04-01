Explore IVCC open house set for April 8 

Illinois Valley Community College's spring open house on April 8 introduces prospective students to the campus, programs, and services. The popular student panel segment returns, as does a resource fair where potential students can explore the campus environment, academic offerings, and student life. Campus tours will be available as well. Registration for summer and fall courses gets underway April 3. (Photo provided by Peggy Schneider)

Prospective students can Explore IVCC at the spring open house Tuesday, April 8, where they will meet potential classmates, tour the campus and learn more about the college’s programs and resources.

“Explore is a great event for students to discover their future and see what IVCC is all about. It is a chance for students to talk to someone in the fields of study the y are interested in and to get a feel for the campus,” said Tom Quigley, director of Enrollment Services. “Anyone considering enrolling for summer or fall courses is encouraged to attend.”

Explore IVCC begins at 5:30 p.m. in the Dr. Mary Margaret Weeg Cultural Centre, where a panel of students will share their experiences with academics and campus life and provide advice for success.

“You will be able to see IVCC from a student’s perspective,” Quigley said.

An adult student question-and-answer session also will take place at 5:30 p.m. with two attendance options: in-person in the Active Learning Space or via Zoom. IVCC staff will answer questions about how IVCC can help with career advancement and meeting professional goals.

After the student panel session, a resource fair will be set up with program coordinators, faculty, and student services representatives to answer questions about majors and services, including resources for Spanish speakers.

To register to attend Explore IVCC, visit admissions.ivcc.edu/register/ExploreIVCCSpring2025 or you can register at the event. Registration for summer and fall classes will begin April 3, with summer classes beginning May 19 and June 11 and fall classes beginning Aug. 18.