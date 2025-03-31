La Salle County CASA names Alexandria Wamhoff its new executive director

La Salle County CASA, an organization dedicated to ensuring every child, who has experienced abuse and neglect in the La Salle County Court system, has their voice heard, announced the appointment of Alexandria Wamhoff as its new executive director. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Local)

Wamhoff brings a fresh perspective and passion for child advocacy to the role, ready to lead the organization into its next chapter, CASA said in its announcement.

“I’m incredibly excited to join La Salle County CASA and work alongside this dedicated team to make a real difference in children’s lives,” Wamhoff said. “I am ready to build on the foundation already established and work towards our shared goals.”

La Salle County CASA board is confident Wamhoff’s skills and experience will be invaluable to the organizations continued success. Wamhoff has served as Bureau County’s coroner.

“We are delighted to welcome Alexandria to our team, said Brian Dose, board president of La Salle County CASA. ”We are confident she will be a great leader for our organization."