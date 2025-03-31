Bureau County Grand Jury: March 21, 2025

The following cases were considered by the Bureau County Grand Jury on March 21.

Jose Luis Pacheco Ramos, 43, of DePue was indicted for the Class 4 felony offense of reckless discharge of a firearm and the Class 4 felony offense of aggravated assault. He was accused of discharging a firearm in a reckless manner by firing the firearm in the air in a residential area while saying he was going to kill another individual placing that individual in reasonable apprehension of receiving a battery. An officer from the DePue Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Ramos is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

Austin J. Comstock, 30, of Princeton was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. He was accused of possessing less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine. An officer from the Princeton Police Department testified before the Grand Jury for both indictments. Comstock is on pretrial release.

Stanley F. Mercer, 30, of Tiskilwa was indicted for the Class 2 felony offense of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He was accused of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. A lieutenant from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Offce testified before the Grand Jury. Mercer is in custody of the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office following a detention hearing.

Nelson O. Johnson, 43, of Markham was indicted on two counts of the Class 4 felony offense of aggravated DUI. He was accused of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at a time when his driving privileges were revoked. An Illinois State Police Trooper testified before the Grand Jury. Johnson is on pretrial release.

Lamont C. Adams, 27, of Markham was indicted for the Class 3 felony offense of theft. He was accused of exerting unauthorized control of property belonging to another with a total value of the property exceeding $500 but not exceeding $10,000. An officer from the Spring Valley Police Department testified before the Grand Jury. Adams is not in custody for this offense at this time.

Christopher E. Reese, 50, of Malden was indicted on three counts of offense of Aggravated DUI (Class 2, Class 2 and Class 4 felonies) and the Class 4 felony offense driving while license revoked. He was accused of driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol at a time when his driving privileges were revoked. A sergeant from the Bureau County Sheriff’s Office testified before the Grand Jury. Reese is on pretrial release.

These indictments were presented to the Grand Jury by Bureau County State’s Attorney Daniel Anderson, First Assistant State’s Attorney Donna Engels, Assistant State’s Attorney William Brozovich and Assistant State’s Attorney Thomas Briddick. The indictments were returned before judges Geno Caffarini and James Andreoni.

These indictments are accusations against the defendants. They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.