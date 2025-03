That Guy's Secret in La Salle celebrates its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting. The business is introducing a line of men's and women's fine jewelry. (Photo provided by Penny Volkert)

That Guy’s Secret thanked customers for their support for more than seven-plus years in downtown La Salle.

The business recently completed a remodel, which includes a line of men’s and women’s fine jewelry.

The business is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Friday and Saturday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday; and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday.