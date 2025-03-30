Streator Zonta Club honors students at 3rd annual Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony

Those awarded at Zonta Club of Streator’s third annual Youth Leadership Awards Ceremony include (first row, from left) Rylee Reel and Erin Christie (Woodland School); Alex Pedelty (Northlawn School); and Annabelle Calhan (Grand Ridge School). (second row) Amiyah Issa and Oliviah Friedrich (Northlawn School); Scarlet Lesak (St. Michael School); Ava Jacobs, Lorelie Kaschak and Summer Hill (Northlawn School. (third row): Ava Ferris and Melisa Chavec (Northlawn School) and Gabby Loveland-Risinger (Ransom School). (Photo provided by Janice Corrigan)

Zonta Club of Streator held its third annual Youth Leadership Awards night on March 11 at Bruce Township Hall.

The ceremony honored outstanding area fifth and sixth grade students who exemplify the qualities of honesty, attitude, being a team member, accountability, empathy, perseverance, responsibility, flexibility and encouragement toward others.

Students recognized were from Grand Ridge, Northlawn, Ransom, St. Michael and Woodland schools. Teachers at those schools were asked to choose students who matched the criteria for the award. Both parents and/or guardians as well as the students’ respective teachers were invited to the event. Each student was called forward to receive a certificate, a yellow rose (a Zonta International symbol), a gift card and a remembrance charm token by Zonta Club President Linda Over.

Those receiving awards included: Fallyn Albert, Liviyana Danko, Hadley Davies, Sophia Gonzalez, Janiah Jackson and Keynzie Plymire, Northlawn School fifth grade students; Melisa Chavec, Ava Ferris, Oliviah Friedrich, Summer Hill, Amiyah Issa, Ava Jacobs, Lorilei Kaschak and Alex Pedelty, Northlawn sixth grade students; Avery Blumenshine, fifth grade, St. Michael’s School student and Scarlet Lesak, sixth grade student, St. Michael’s School; Sadie Davis and Jacey Emanulseon, Woodland School fifth grade students; Erin Christie and Rylee Reel, Woodland School sixth grade students; Chloe Ludkowski, Ransom School fifth grade student and Gabby Loveland-Risinger, Ransom School sixth grade student; and Alana Hettel, Grand Ridge School fifth grade student and Annabelle Calhan, Grand Ridge School sixth grade student.

Punch and cookies were served following the event.

Zonta is an international organization that strives to build a better world for women and girls. There are 1,200 clubs in 62 countries throughout the world. Zonta International is 105 years old and Zonta Club of Streator was chartered in 1955.

Zonta Club of Streator meets the third Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at local restaurants. Some local projects the Streator club supports are Safe Journeys for survivors of Domestic Violence, shopping for children at Christmas, ringing bells for The Salvation Army, providing a free community lunch, supporting STEM programs at local schools, hosting a Halloween Party or providing pizza for clients of Streator Unlimited, collecting feminine hygiene products for local schools to distribute to students, participating yearly in the Zonta Says No to Domestic Violence Campaign, raising funds to provide local scholarships and raising awareness about laws that affect women and children.