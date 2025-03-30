Streator library to host caterpillar scavenger hunt

The Streator Public Library will be hosting a caterpillar scavenger hunt the week of March 31. (Derek Barichello)

Search the library at 130 S. Park St. and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

Call 815-672-2729 for more information.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 31: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 31: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 1: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 1: Story Time: Caterpillar. Story and activities with a caterpillar theme.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 2: Game time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 2: Let’s Talk: True Crime, adults. Are you intrigued by true crimes? Love the thrill of solving the case? Then you’ll love this club! Join the library group to chat about some of the craziest true crimes to ever happen

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 3: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3: Anime Club, ages 12 to 19. Talk about all the manga. New, old, classic and legendary.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, April 4: Multilingual storytime, public. Have a fun book read to you in your preferred language.

1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5: Table top gaming, public. Play with family or friends. The library has all sorts of games available to try.