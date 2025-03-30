State Rep. Briel to kick off emerging professionals council April 25

State Rep. Amy “Murri” Briel, D-Ottawa, is kicking off the Emerging Professionals Council from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 25, at her district office, 628 Columbus St., Ottawa. (Scott Anderson)

The Emerging Professionals Council is for local residents ages 17 to 29 years old, and is an initiative led by Briel for students, emerging professionals and young leaders to connect and advocate for issues affecting younger generations, according to a news release.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for high school grads, college students and young professionals to get together and discuss hyperlocal issues that impact our neighborhoods across Northwest Illinois,” Briel said in a news release. “I look forward to promoting this council – these young adults are our future leaders, and engaging with them on issues affecting our younger generations brings such important perspective to what we need to prioritize in our communities.”

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to network with local leaders, businesses and organizations while participating in policy discussions, research and developing solutions for the future. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those interested are encouraged to RSVP by emailing LJackson.staterepbriel76@gmail.com