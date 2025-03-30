Reddick library in Ottawa to host Cooking for One or Two program

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Cooking for One or Two for adult patrons 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3. (Photo provided by Lisa Katrein)

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will host Cooking for One or Two for adult patrons 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 3.

Cooking for yourself or just one other person can be challenging. How can you avoid buying too many ingredients while still enjoying the process of meal preparation and minimizing leftovers?

Join Susan Glassman, Nutrition and Wellness educator at University of Illinois Extension and rediscover a love for cooking while reducing food waste and implementing small changes that can lead to better health. Take home recipes specifically designed for one or two servings and enjoy sampling a recipe you can easily prepare at home.

The library is located at 1010 Canal St. Go to reddicklibrary.org/ and call 815-434-0509.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, March 31: Homeschool Art, preschool through 12th grade. Come to the library to meet up with other homeschoolers and learn about various artists and artistic styles.

2:30 p.m. Monday, March 31: Community Garden Pea Planting, all ages. Join the library at its Community Garden to plant peas in its raised bed. All ages are welcome to attend.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 1: Ready, Set, Read! (new time), ages 3 to 5 years. Join the library every Tuesday for a session filled with stories, songs and a fun craft activity. This week the library will be featuring grumpy themed stories.

10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, April 2: Shake, Rattle, Read!, birth to 3 years. Join the library every Wednesday for a session filled with stories, songs and a fun craft activity. Stay and play after the craft. This week join the library for G is for Giraffe.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursday, April 3: DIY Bird Feeder, third through sixth grades. Welcome the birds back to your yard by creating homemade bird feeders.

4 to 4:45 p.m. Friday, April 4: Family Yoga Night, all ages. Throw on some comfy clothes, bring water and a yoga mat or a towel, and join the library for yoga.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5: Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit and crochet in a fun environment from knowledgeable people. Everyone is welcome to join in.

2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 5: Manga Club, seventh through 12th grades. The library is bringing anime and manga fans together to talk about favorite mangas and the anime series they’ve inspired. Meet fellow fans. This month, the group is talking about Soul Eater.