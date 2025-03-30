Illinois Valley Cursillo to meet April 12 at St. Hyacinth’s in La Salle

Illinois Valley Cursillo will host an evening of food and fellowship Saturday, April 12, at St. Hyacinth Catholic Church, 927 10th St., La Salle.

Mass begins at 4:30 p.m. Following Mass, participants will proceed to Trinity Catholic Academy, 650 Fourth St., La Salle, for the potluck dinner and program.

Chairman is Don Liesse and emcee is Treva McPhedran, Speaker Chris Kuhn will present “Count Your Blessings, It Could Be Worse.”

Cursillistas are further advised Coloring Day will be held 9 a.m. to noon May 3 in the gym at Peterstown. Cursillo weekends have been scheduled at Peterstown: the men’s weekend will be June 5-8 and the women’s will be June 19-22.