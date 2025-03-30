‘Hands Off! march set for April 5 in Ottawa

Illinois Valley Indivisible members will be participating in a Hands Off! march at noon Saturday, April 5, in downtown Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Illinois Valley Indivisible members will be participating in a Hands Off! march at noon Saturday, April 5, in downtown Ottawa.

Members of the public are invited to join with the group to express their concerns about Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, veterans benefits, etc.

Participants will meet at 11 a.m. at Bold and Curvy Boutique, 211 W. Madison St., Ottawa, to make signs and gather together to walk to Washington Square. Those who have mobility issues can go directly to Washington Square. For more information on this nationwide effort, visit indivisible.org.

Illinois Valley Indivisible hosts weekly Sunday Coffees at noon and two business meetings a month. For information on the local group, including how to join, email indivisibleofillinoisvalley@gmail.com.