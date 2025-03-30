2 Streator FFA students receive State Winners recognition

Streator FFA members Joyce Walkling and Palmer Phillis were named the State FFA Food Service and Ag Communications State Proficiency Award Winners. (sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Walkling and Phillis are members of the Streator FFA Chapter of the Illinois Association FFA. Illinois Association FFA recognizes 52 different proficiency award areas across the state of Illinois. FFA members who demonstrate outstanding agricultural skills and competencies through record keeping and leadership may be considered.

SAEs allow students to learn by doing by either owning and operating an agricultural business, working or serving an internship at an agriculture-based business or conducting an agriculture-based scientific experiment and reporting results.

Walkling and Phillis were selected as the state winners by a committee of agriculture teachers, industry friends, parents and volunteers knowledgeable in this work-based area, who reviewed their records online and then conducted interviews at Mt. Zion High School on March 22.

Walkling is the daughter of Steve and Tammy Walkling and Palmer Phillis is the son of Ray and Kristine Phillis of Streator.

Walkling and Phillis both serve as Streator FFA Chapter officers and have been involved in many FFA activities, Career Development Events, and many other activities at Streator High School. Their ag teachers and FFA Advisors are Gwen Heimerdinger and Riley Hintzsche

Walkling and Phillis will receive plaques for their accomplishments and be celebrated for this achievement at the 97th Illinois FFA State Convention, June 10-12. These plaques are made possible by gifts by individuals, businesses, corporations and organizations through the Illinois Foundation FFA.

Joyce Walkling was named the State FFA Food Service and Ag Communications State Proficiency Award Winner. (Photo provided by Riley Hintzsche)