Streator teen saves siblings, home during fire

A Streator teen saved his younger siblings and his home from a fire on Friday afternoon, the Streator Fire Department said.

After discovering the fire, the teen closed the door of the bedroom on fire and then evacuated everyone from the home, according to a news release from the fire department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 1:25 p.m. to the single story residence at 302 W. LaRue St. When firefighters arrived at 1:29 p.m., they found fire and smoke coming from a window on the front of the home.

According to the news release, a neighbor told firefighters that all people were out of the home, but a dog and three cats still may be inside.

“Firefighters entered the home with a hose line and the fire was extinguished in less than a minute.” the news release said.

All pets were accounted for and no injuries were reported. Streator Animal Control was on scene for assistance and The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

Firefighters remained on scene for just longer than an hour ensuring the fire was extinguished and completing the investigation, which was determined to be accidental; caused by a candle near a curtain.