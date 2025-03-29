Streator shooting suspect receives 3 years prison in plea

A Streator man charged with felony weapons offenses after a shooting – two rounds were fired into a Streator home – is headed to prison for three years.

Zachary D. Frickey, 32, of Streator appeared Friday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years but with no possibility of probation.

In exchange for his plea, La Salle County prosecutors dismissed a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony carrying four to 15 years in prison.

With 172 days credit for time served and a shot at day-for-day good time, Frickey could be released early next year from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Frickey declined an opportunity to address Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. before sentencing.

He was charged Oct. 6 after Streator police investigated a shots-fired incident at a residence in the 200 block of East Grove Street. Two shots were found lodged in the facade.

Assistant La Salle County State’s Attorney Matt Kidder said in open court that Frickey was found to have, in his vehicle, a loaded .45-caliber pistol. Frickey had no firearm owner’s ID card or concealed carry permit, Kidder said.

Who fired the shots that struck the house? Frickey’s plea didn’t resolve that question.

Frickey had told police he was doing “burnouts” in the yard with his truck – he and the homeowners acknowledged an ongoing dispute – and further told police he borrowed a .45-caliber pistol that he admitted firing near (but not at) the home.