Starved Rock Visitor Center, foundation seek photos for exhibit

Spring rains lead to a steady flow for La Salle Canyon's waterfall at Starved Rock State Park in May 2024. (Julie Barichello)

Starved Rock Visitor Center will showcase the park’s landscapes while making it easier for visitors to explore. Submitted photos will be accepted.

Through this project, guests will be able to access trail maps and directions via QR codes conveniently placed throughout the center.

The north wall of the visitor center — just inside the entrance — will feature images of the park’s iconic canyons, including St. Louis, Aurora, French, Wildcat, La Salle, Tonti, Ottawa, Kaskaskia and Illinois canyons. Additionally, the area behind the front desk will highlight captivating views of Starved Rock, Lovers Leap, Eagle Cliff and Council Overhang.

The Starved Rock Foundation, in collaboration with the park’s Natural Resources Coordinator, will carefully review submissions from professional photographers and select images to be enlarged and displayed on high-quality photo canvases. Each piece will be accompanied by a plaque featuring the photographer’s name and a QR code linking to their website or social media, giving visitors the opportunity to explore and purchase their work.

To participate, photographers are invited to donate their original digital image files and if selected, it’s suggested that photographers contribute $50 to the Starved Rock Foundation or become an annual member to help cover the costs of producing these canvas prints.

Any photographer interested in contributing may visit www.starvedrock.org/photoproject and submit a high-resolution photo for consideration.

Submissions will be accepted until June 30.