Ottawa Chinese restaurant temporarily closes

Lin Garden, 305 W. Main St., Ottawa, has temporarily closed because of a family emergency.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and support during this time,” read a post on the restaurant’s social media page Thursday.

An update will be posted when the restaurant reopens.

