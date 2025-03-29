4-H Spring Planting Workshop series to be offered in Peru

La Salle County 4-H and Hy-Vee of Peru are hosting a series of free spring planting workshops for children over the next two months.

The workshops will guide children in planting flowers, herbs and designing pots.

The Flowerpot Painting workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 19, at the Hy-Vee Garden Tent in Peru.

The Herb Garden Container workshop will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 8, also at the Hy-Vee Garden Tent in Peru.

The Pollinator Container workshop will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 17, at the Hy-Vee Garden Tent in Peru.

Each session includes all necessary supplies, along with a take-home packet. Participants will receive additional resources to help care for their plants at home.

Workshops will be held in the outdoor garden tent at Hy-Vee in Peru.

Registration is required for each workshop.

For more information about 4-H opportunities, contact the University of Illinois Extension at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.

If accommodations are needed to participate, contact Pienta.