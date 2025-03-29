4-H brings storm chasers to IVCC

A live cloud formation demonstration during the Illinois Storm Chasers event at Illinois Valley Community College, where students observed the process of cloud development and learned about severe weather. (Photo Provided by Karina Delgado)

Students from Bureau, La Salle, and Putnam counties recently attended a weather presentation sponsored by 4-H Federation clubs held at Illinois Valley Community College.

The program covered a variety of weather-related topics, including tornado formation, emergency weather warnings, lightning and electricity transference.

Students also had the chance to witness a live cloud formation.

The activities highlighted multiple 4-H project opportunities related to weather, energy and electricity.

For more information on La Salle County 4-H programs, contact University of Illinois Extension at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.