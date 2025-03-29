4-H brings storm chasers to IVCC

Students from Bureau, La Salle, and Putnam counties recently attended a weather presentation sponsored by 4-H Federation clubs held at Illinois Valley Community College.
The program covered a variety of weather-related topics, including tornado formation, emergency weather warnings, lightning and electricity transference.
Students also had the chance to witness a live cloud formation.
The activities highlighted multiple 4-H project opportunities related to weather, energy and electricity.
For more information on La Salle County 4-H programs, contact University of Illinois Extension at 815-433-0707 or email Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu.