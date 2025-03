Godspell Jr. will be presented 7 p.m. Friday, March 28; 7 p.m. Saturday, March 29; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 30, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School, 410 S. Park St., Streator. (Photo provided by Darcy Mollo)

Tickets are available at the door or online at https://www.stmichael-streator.org/page/theatre.