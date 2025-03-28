Princeton Christian Academy 4th graders visit Bureau County Agricultural Fair

The Princeton Christian Academy fourth grade class recently took its annual trip to the Bureau County Agricultural Fair at the Bureau County Fairgrounds. Pictured are (from right) PCA teacher Beverly Odell, Regan McComber, Charlotte Spayer, Patrick Dunn, Elias Garcia, Trey Crew, Jacob Taylor, Bryant Bickett and Sam Heaton. (Photo provided by Marty Kiser)

The Bureau County Ag Association organizes a day for area fourth graders to learn different aspects of farming. They are able to pet different breeds of horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, sheep and goats as presenters teach about each animal. Specialists in different fields of agriculture have the children enjoy holding baby chicks, learn of hydrology by way of a game, touch young seedlings, marvel at honeybees and understand so much more about where our food comes from.

“It’s a wonderful gift to our children,” said Beverly Odell, PCA’s fourth grade teacher.