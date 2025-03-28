Odor is no risk in Peru after power outage leads to safety foam activation, company says

A white chemical substance covers a large portion of the Epsilyte LLC plant on Friday, May 28, 2025, on Water Street in Peru. A safety foam was released after a power outage. (Scott Anderson)

A power outage at Epsilyte in Peru led to a safety foam being activated and an odor to be released into the air.

Peru firefighters responded to the scene at about 9:30 a.m. Friday. When an outage occurs, it activates the company’s reactors and releases the foam, said Peru Fire Chief Jeff King. The smell is from Styrene.

All employees and contractors are accounted for and there were no injuries, Epsilyte said in a news release.

“The facility is in a safe condition. We are aware of odor reports in the area due to the power disruption. While the odor may be noticeable, facility air monitoring has been completed and there is no risk to the community.”

The company is continuing to monitor the air, King said. No high reading have been detected, however, there still is a smell. Peru firefighters have left the scene.