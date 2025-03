La Salle-Peru High School inducts 65 students into honor society

Sixty-five members of the La Salle-Peru High School class of 2025 were inducted into the L-P Honor Society this week. (Photo provided by Matt Baker)

To be eligible for honor recognition a student must have a grade-point average of 3.5 or better, have participated in at least two L-P sports and/or activities in both their junior and senior years, and possess the qualities of scholarship, service to school and community, leadership and character.

Those entered into the L-P Honor Society this year are: Nathali Aguirre, Stacie Albiter, Cassidy Baker, Erik Beebee, Alton Beck, Joshua Bickford, Kaedin Bond, Sophie Bratkovich, Sheyla Castillo, Cassidy Cromwell, Jason Curran Jr., Ava Currie, Kylie Ellerbrock, McKenna Fanning, Carly Garretson, Walter Haage, Kylee Halm, Abigail Hammerich, Michael Hartman, James Hoehn, Sarah Huettemann, Jaelyn King, Madilyn Knowles, Raleigh Leininger, Elena Leone, Andrea Leyva, Andres Medina, Callie Mertes, Cali Mickley, Ariana Milby, Grace Newman, Joshua Nieto, Cameron Olivero, Nicholas Olivero, LyLian Pabian, Haylee Pangrcic, Mia Perez, Camryn Perra, Jackson Piecha, Sophia Ploch, Zachary Pocivasek, Zachary Quick, Annalise Ricci, Jack Sabatini, Daniel Santoy Barrera, Jackson Sellett, Alexandra Serratos, Phoebe Shetterly, Elizabeth Sines, Jenna Sinetos, Megan Stasiak, Allison Thome, Alyssa Torchia, Brissa Trinidad, Albiona Useini, Kendra Valenzuela, Mason Videgar, Brevyn Vogel, Kalli Ware, Sophia Weakley, Carissa Wendelken, Jordan Whaley, Sophia Woods, Noah Zebron and Stephanie Znaniecki.