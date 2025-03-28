IVCC registration for summer, fall to open April 3

Registration for summer and fall classes at Illinois Valley Community College opens at 9 a.m. online and at 10 a.m. in person Thursday, April 3. (Scott Anderson)

Registration for summer and fall classes at Illinois Valley Community College opens at 9 a.m. online and at 10 a.m. in person Thursday, April 3.

Director of Enrollment Services Tom Quigley recommends students register without delay so they secure their choice of classes, avoid last-minute stress and set themselves up for success.

Course offerings can be viewed in the IVCC Self-Service system, but students will not be able to lock in their schedule until registration opens. New students should first apply for enrollment and schedule an appointment to meet with a counselor to register and schedule any necessary placement tests. Now is a good time to get a financial aid application underway, too.

Tuition is due May 7 for summer classes that begin May 19 and June 11. Fall tuition is due July 30 for classes that begin Aug. 18. Students can pay in full or set up a payment plan, both of which can be done through IVCC Self-Service, by calling 815-224-0213, or in person at the Cashier’s Office, CTC 101. Students receiving financial aid or scholarships should contact the cashier to hold their classes.

In addition to registration, IVCC will be hosting two more activities to get to know the College better.

First, the Explore IVCC open house beginning at 5:30 p.m. on April 8 is a chance to learn more about the college’s programs. A gallery of academic programs and resources will be set up, including resources geared to Spanish-language speakers and adult students.

Then, before fall classes start, a Fall Preview will give students a chance to become familiar with the campus and resources as well as find their classrooms.

Besides course schedules, IVCC’s Self-Service system is used to process payments and manage academic profiles. It can be accessed at https://ivcc-ss.colleague.elluciancloud.com/Student/Courses.

For registration questions, call 815-224-0447. For billing inquiries, contact 815-224-0213.