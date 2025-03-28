2025 Election Questionnaire: Melanie Malooley-Thompson, Spring Valley mayor

Name: Melanie Malooley-Thompson

What office are you seeking: Spring Valley mayor

Age: 54

Occupation and employer: Self employed Certified Public Accountant

What elected positions, if any, have you had previously?Current Mayor of SV, 9 years JFK Board of Education

Family: Married for 36 years, have 6 children and 7 grandchildren.

Education: Graduated North Central College degree in accounting, CPA Certificate

Community Involvement: Serving as the current Mayor I am actively involved in all aspects of our community. Whether it be Ribbon Cutting ceremonies, National Night Out, Christmas parades, Christmas in the Valley, SV Historical Museum Car Show, Police Department Christmas Wish Tree program, SV Memorial Day Program, Fire Department events and all city celebrations.

What is your vision for Spring Valley? And what would you do as an elected official to bring it to fruition?

My vision is to continue the momentum and progress we’ve experienced during the last 4 years. We are currently amid multiple important projects that I believe will benefit the city, and I am dedicated to seeing those projects to fruition.

What can the mayor do in her capacity to promote economic development and create jobs?

The mayor is working diligently with our co-economic director to explore possibilities for expansion. We are optimistic about expanding the I-80 corridor, and opening The Barto Landing, and I believe that it will bring back lost revenue for the city and add employment opportunities for the community. We have been welcoming new businesses during the last 4 years and look forward to added expansion.

How would you rate the city’s services? If anything, what would you improve? And how?

I believe that we have an excellent group of firefighters, police officers and city employees that are dedicating to their job and our community. I wish there were more opportunities for infrastructure grants so that we could repair roads, and older underground sewers and water lines. We will continue to pursue all available grant opportunities to be able to more rapidly help in this area.

Spring Valley has seen considerable downtown development. Do you agree with the strategy the city is utilizing to reinvigorate downtown? What adaptations, if any, would you make?

Spring Valley has been a key focus of our administration over the past four years. Our efforts have concentrated on revitalizing the heart of our community, and we have made significant strides in this regard. Through initiatives like the improved façade grant program, we have supported our local businesses with thirty-seven approved grants in the last four years, enhancing the aesthetics and functionality of downtown storefronts. Moreover, the city has embarked on a transformative project to establish a community event center within a renovated building downtown, demonstrating our personal dedication to the area’s enhancement. Additionally, our plans for the Mini Park include expanded landscaping, public restrooms, and a concession stand to create a more inviting and accessible space for residents and visitors alike. Looking ahead, we have applied for a downtown revitalization grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Development to further advance our vision for an updated and vibrant downtown. I am fully committed to continuing this momentum and ensuring that downtown Spring Valley flourishes as a hub of economic activity, community engagement, and positive energy.

What is another development you would like to see occur in the next four years in Spring Valley?

During next four years we look forward to seeing the expansion of the mini park, opening of our community event center, completion of the Barto Landing re-opening and phase 2 of improvements to the landing, improvements to Coal Miners Park, and construction of new baseball and softball facilities at JFK.

How would you make yourself accessible to constituents?

Our city has made wonderful improvements but there is more to do, and I look forward to hearing from the community and am available by telephone or email. mthompson@springvalleyil.gov or 815-719-5446.